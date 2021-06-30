chelsea-houska-&-daughter-aubree,-11,-are-totally-‘twinning’-with-matching-outfits-in-new-photos

See Pics

Chelsea Houska shared a ‘twinning’ selfie with her mini-me Aubree! See the pics.

Like mother, like daughter. Chelsea Houska and her daughter Aubree twin in matching outfits in a series of new photos shared on Instagram on June 29. The former Teen Mom star, 29, and her eldest child, 11, rocked the same oversized t-shirt, black tights, ankle boots, and half top bun — and even both held up the peace sign, displaying the ultimate Freaky Friday moment.

“Twinning Tuesday,” Chelsea captioned the post with a heart emoji.

The star shares Aubree with her former partner Adam Lind. She also shares children Watson Cole, 5, Layne Ettie, 2, and Walker June, 5 months, with husband Cole DeBoer. The two tied the knot in October 2018. They’re also in the midst of some legal troubles. The former reality TV stars were sued in February for allegedly withholding money made from promotions on social media; their day in court, however, has long been delayed in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The troubles come after Chelsea and Cole confirmed that they would end their journey on Teen Mom 2 after nearly 11 years. Chelsea revealed last November that season 10 would be the last for the couple. “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” Chelsea wrote in an Instagram statement. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew,

