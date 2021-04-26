chicago-teen-charged-in-death-of-7-year-old-girl

Published 23 hours ago

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was slain on April 18 as her father visited a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Marion Lewis was charged Saturday (April 24) with murder, among 16 other charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and robbery, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said at a news conference, according to NBC 5 Chicago. The child’s 29-year-old father was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

Lewis’ came after police shot and wounded Lewis Thursday (April 22) during a wild chase on a Chicago expressway, and followed an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

RELATED: Chicago Girl, 7, Shot And Killed In McDonald’s Drive-Thru

Just announced: Marion Lewis, 18, charged with shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Murder, 3x attempt murder, carjacking, 6x discharge of firearm, 3x gun possession, 3x unlawful restraint, agg assault. Bond court Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0JpjFXxtCq

— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) April 24, 2021

“You can run but you can’t hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime. The Adams family deserves nothing less,” Brown said as a warning to others who may be involved in the incident.

The shooting sent shockwaves throughout the city after the ongoing pandemic presented a pause in shootings and other crimes.

At the time of the shooting, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet that she was “heartbroken and angered.” She also called it “unthinkable act of violence” that “has no place here.”

Meanwhile, Jaslyn’s family mourned the loss of a life cut short before it began.

» Read Full Article