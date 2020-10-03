Chris Brown Holds Hands With Diddy’s Reported Ex Gina Huynh On Set Of New Music Video — See Pics

See Pics

October 3, 2020 2:03AM EDT

Chris Brown was caught holding hands with model Gina Huynh while filming a music video! The PDA photos surfaced after Chris and Ammika Harris unfollowed each other’s Instagram pages in July.

Chris Brown, 31, was caught holding hands with someone new: model Gina Huynh! The duo was caught in the PDA act on the set of a music video with Young Thug in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, the Daily Mail reported — so, it’s unclear if Gina was just Chris’s co-star for the music video. You can see the hand-holding photos, here! While the outlet noted that Chris was holding hands with Ammika Harris, whom he shares his 10-month-old son Aeko with, the mystery lady was actually Gina. The woman photographed had the same transparent acrylic nails and silver belly button piercing that are featured in Gina’s recent Instagram photos, which you can see below.

Gina Huynh, pictured above, has the same nails and belly button piercing as the woman pictured with Chris Brown did. (Photos Courtesy of Instagram/@ginavhuynh)

Chris was all dressed up in black evening wear, a peacock feather print necktie, shiny oxford shoes and a fedora, while Gina looked sexy in a cropped olive jacket with matching sweatpants while carrying Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Nano crocodile bag that retails for $2,290. Although Gina’s outfit was quite modern, the music video overall appeared to be inspired by the 1920’s, as evidenced by a retro convertible that Breezy hops into at one point and a pair of flapper dancers that were also photographed.

(Photos Courtesy of Instagram/@ginavhuynh)

Interestingly, Gina was linked to rapper Diddy,

