chris-brown-shares-a-video-of-son-aeko,-1,-being-adorable-&-it’s-a-whole-‘mood’

December 6, 2020 1:24PM EST

Chris Brown’s son has celebrated his first birthday, and little Aeko is already taking after his dad with a full head of hair and plenty of sass.

He may still be a toddler, but Chris Brown‘s look-alike son Aeko already knows how to throw some major shade. The newly-minted one-year-old looked adorable in a new clip posted by his dad, 31, on December 5 as he flashed some serious side eye. “Mood,” the singer captioned the post, in which Aeko wore a brown tee and sported a full head of curly locks. The tot appeared to be giving some major side eye action with his huge brown eyes, while offering the camera a slight pout. Talk about sass!

Chris and Aeko’s mom Ammika Harris, 27, recently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico, for a family getaway and marked a major milestone by celebrating Aeko’s first birthday. Chris has since returned to the US, but is already missing his mini-me son. “Chris is back from his trip with Ammika and Aeko, he’s busy working in the studio again,” a source close to the singer shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on December 2.

“Ammika and Aeko are back in Germany so they are doing the long distance thing again, but they FaceTime every day, so they are staying very connected. It’s hard for Chris to be apart from them, he’s missing them already, but he does need to work so he had to get home,” the source continued. “The trip was really good for them. They had the time to bond and just spend time as a family and it was good.

