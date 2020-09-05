Chris Brown Shows Off Son Aeko, 9 Mos, Saying ‘Dada’ For The First Time — Watch

Watch

September 5, 2020

They grow up so fast! Chris Brown’s son Aeko has been showing off his talking skills, and the R&B singer shared an adorable video of the tiny tot.

It seems like just yesterday that Chris Brown was introducing his mini-me son Aeko to the world! The tiny tot, who is now nine months old, is quarantined on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, and has been practicing his talking skills. The “Run It” singer shared an adorable new video of the bub giggling at the camera, writing in the caption “called me da da for the first time… then heard him say mama. Tryna get em say roro next… #angelkissesforthemrs.” How sweet!

Although the video didn’t show Aeko saying the actual words, he looked adorable, and we’re sure he’ll be saying ‘RoRo’ after his big sis Royalty Brown in no time! The cute clip showed the bub wearing a $110 navy blue polo shirt by Burberry, along with a red beanie to keep his little head warm. Proud mom Ammika also took to her Instagram page to share a video of her mini-me son wearing the same designer top. “My handsome little man,” she captioned the short video which showed him being pushed in his stroller.

Chris Brown’s son Aeko is seriously adorable. Image: MEGA

Aeko has been quarantined on the other side of the world with his mom in Germany, but she’s been sending Chris plenty of pics, which he has also been sharing on his social media! Last month, we reported that Ammika “would love” for her and little Aeko to reunite with his dad in the US,

