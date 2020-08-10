chris-pratt-and-katherine-schwarzenegger-reveal-their-newborn-baby's-sweet-name-and-share-first-photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes First Child With Chris Pratt

Welcome to the world, little Lyla Pratt!

After news broke of their baby’s arrival, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirmed the birth of their first child together along with the newborn’s special name.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the famous parents announced on their individual Instagram accounts along with a photo of the two stars’ holding their infant’s hand.

“We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed,” the action star added, followed by Bible verses.

The little one’s name is particularly meaningful as Katherine’s mother is famously Maria Shriver. While baby Lyla is the couple’s first child, she joins older half-brother, Jack, Pratt’s 7-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The baby’s birth comes less than four months since E! News confirmed the newlyweds were expecting their first child together, less than a year after they tied the knot in June 2019.

As for honoring her mom with their daughter’s middle name, it’s fitting considering Schwarzenegger has called Maria Shriver “the greatest mom.”

In an interview back on July 9, the then-mom-to-be told E! News, “I want to be a sponge always around my mom and just observe as much as I can from her because she has been the greatest mom and continues to be the greatest mom to all four of us. We’re really lucky, so if I can be just a little bit of the mom that she is then I’ll be lucky.”

