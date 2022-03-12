chris-pratt-and-pregnant-katherine-schwarzenegger-are-all-smiles-on-romantic-walk

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger looked galactically in love while on a sweet walk in Pacific Palisades, Calif., together.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

…And baby makes three!

Following a romantic lunch date, Chris Pratt and his pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger looked as happy as can be while on a walk together in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Friday, March 11.

The couple, who are expecting their second child together, kept their outfits comfy and casual while on their sweet stroll. Chris, 42, sported a blue polo shirt, black shorts and sneakers, while Katherine, 32, wore black leggings, white slip-on shoes and a long print jacket that covered her growing baby bump.

The Jurassic World star and The Gift of Forgiveness author, who tied the knot in June 2019, were also photographed together on Valentine’s Day last month. The couple were similarly spotted looking loved up while enjoying a meal at Cafe Vida in Pacific Palisades together.

Chris and Katherine have always maintained a pretty private relationship. While they will occasionally pen a sweet Instagram tribute to one another online, the pair tend to keep a tight lip about their personal lives—especially when it comes to their one-year-old daughter Lyla Maria and Chris’ son Jack, whom he co-parents with his ex Anna Faris.

That confidentiality, apparently, extends even to Katherine’s own dad: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

TheImageDirect.com

When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month if he currently knew the sex of the couple’s second child,

