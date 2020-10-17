chrissy-teigen-and-john-legend-speak-out-after-losing-son

Chrissy Teigen is providing her fans with an update after she and husband John Legend lost their third child, a baby boy named Jack.

Via her Instagram account on Friday (October 16), the model and entrepreneur wrote that her and Legend “are quiet but we are okay,” while sharing a tribute the singer made to her on Thursday. “Love you all so much.”

On September 30, Teigan shared the heartbreaking news that they lost their son after complications during pregnancy. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She added that Jack “worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

RELATED: John Legend Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Chrissy Teigen After Miscarriage

John Legend spoke out earlier this week in two parts. He dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break” to Chrissy on Wednesday night. He then posted a longer tribute to his Instagram account on Thursday.

“I love and cherish you and our family so much,” he wrote. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

He continued: “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth,

» Read Full Article