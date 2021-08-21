chrissy-teigen-debuts-new-short-bob-hair-makeover-inspired-by-pal-kourtney-kardashian

Video

August 21, 2021 1:45AM EDT

Chrissy Teigen debuted a stylish new short bob inspired by Kourtney Kardashian in a new video! See the glam before and after.

The summer of dramatic hair transformations continue courtesy of Chrissy Teigen, who recently debuted a stylish new bob haircut inspired by her friend Kourtney Kardashian. The TV personality, 35, bid adieu to a few inches of her signature locks and documented the results in an Instagram video shared on Friday, Aug. 20.

“cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!” she captioned the clip. The Poosh founder, for her part, found the new look very agreeable, as she commented under the post, “Wow” complete with several heart eye cat emojis. Kourtney’s mom and Chrissy’s Safely business partner Kris Jenner also left a comment and called the new chop “GORGEOUS.”

Kourtney debuted her shorter chop (courtesy of hair stylist Peter Savic) on Instagram last week with a series of mirror selfies. The former reality TV star’s usual hairstyle generally falls just below her waist, admittedly offering a much more dramatic hair transformation. Still, there’s no denying Chrissy and Kourtney’s twinning moment.

While Chrissy will occasionally switch up her hair, her go-to style has generally always been billowing locks straightened or waved. The cookbook author recently debuted shorter locks prior to opting for the new bob, showing off a new cut on Instagram back in May and tagging hairstylist Irinel de León.

The fresh new chop comes after the former model announced the arrival of her third cookbook, Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love. As with her first two books, she teamed up with author Adeena Sussman for the third installment, set for an October 12 release.

