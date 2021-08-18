chrissy-teigen-responds-after-amy-schumer-mocks-her-singing-video-from-barack-obama's-birthday

Amy Schumer Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent Controversy

Amy Schumer is doing her best to cheer on Chrissy Teigen’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired birthday song, but since Amy is Amy, her gesture isn’t going to come off as particularly supportive.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 40-year-old Trainwreck actress posted footage to Instagram in which she recreated Chrissy’s post from last week that showed the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-star singing a few bars to mark former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday. Amy appeared to be in the same Martha’s Vineyard home that Chrissy and husband John Legend were staying in to enjoy the Massachusetts festivities.

In her caption, Amy did her best to make it clear that the video was an homage, rather than being intentionally offensive. Amy also gave a shout-out to comedian friend Rachel Feinstein—who appeared in the video—by writing in the caption, “Tribute. @rachelfeinstein_ steals the vid! We love you @chrissyteigen.”

Chrissy wore a beautiful white dress, whereas Amy rocked an oversized tank that included the message, “Boat hair don’t care.”

In the comments section, Chrissy responded, “Oh it’s on.” Among the other celebs to react to the footage was Katy Perry, who wrote, “wait do you guys live together now.” And Jodie Comer posted, “Amyyyyyy.”

Chrissy’s previous post had included the caption, “well that was magical. goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!”

Recently, Chrissy has faced bullying allegations, and she addressed the situation last month by referring to herself as a member of “cancel club.”

