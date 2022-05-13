Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young Reunite for Family Pic After Soccer Game Drama

May 12, 2022
christina-haack-and-heather-rae-young-reunite-for-family-pic-after-soccer-game-drama
Written by
0

Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young’s ARGUMENT–What Happened?

This family has their eye on the ball. 

After a heated moment at a kids soccer game over the weekend, Christina Haack reunited with Heather Rae Young for a blended family photo on May 12. 

The Flip or Flop alum and Selling Sunset star seemed to put the past behind them during a night out at a school function to support Taylor, Christina’s 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband and former co-star Tarek El Moussa. The pair were joined by Heather’s now-husband Tarek and Christina’s third husband, Josh Hall. 

Christina, 38, took the opportunity to highlight the family coming together for her daughter’s school open house. “Co-parenting 101,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. “Kids come first.”

Noting that they are also “grateful” for son Brayden’s continued recovery after a recent surgery, she added, “It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace.”

On Saturday, Christina and Heather were spotted having words in Newport Beach, Calif., with a source telling E! News that they “haven’t been getting along lately and there’s been overall tension between both couples.” A statement sent to E! News on the couples’ behalf explained that “a personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved.” It added, “We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.” 

Their co-parenting skills were put to the test on Sunday, when Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son Brayden needed an emergency appendectomy surgery. Christina later praised the group’s combined love for Brayden, writing on Instagram, “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is… 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

ex-'smallville'-star-allison-mack-begins-prison-sentence-early-in-sex-cult-case

Ex-'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Begins Prison Sentence Early in Sex Cult Case

September 15, 2021
coach-outlet's-spring-steals-sale:-16-amazing-deals-to-shop-before-they-sell-out

Coach Outlet's Spring Steals Sale: 16 Amazing Deals To Shop Before They Sell Out

March 5, 2022
What To Expect From Season 6 of Orange Is The New Black

What To Expect From Season 6 of Orange Is The New Black

May 31, 2018