Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss With Mom Maria Shriver In NYC — Photo

November 18, 2021 11:49PM EST

Christopher Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver went for a sweet stroll together in NYC on Wednesday, with Christopher showing off his recent impressive weight loss.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, linked arms with mom Maria Shriver, 66, on Wednesday in New York City, showing his dramatic weight loss as the two strolled through the Big Apple. Maria sported a long, plush pink coat and black, knee-high leather boots while Christopher displayed his slimmed down figure in a black zip-up jacket, light grey chinos, and white sneakers. The mother-son duo were all smiles as the paparazzi snapped some photos during their night out together.

Christopher Schwarzenegger & mom Maria Shriver step out in NYC, Nov. 2021 (Splashnews).

Paparazzi has caught Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son multiple times on his health journey after he first turned heads in July 2020. At that time, Christopher wore a Brentwood Football t-shirt and brown shorts, showing off his newfound weight loss. Christopher was also seen this past summer grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills and displaying an even more slimmed down figure in a white t-shirt and pair of green shorts.

Christopher Schwarzenegger & mom Maria Shriver go for a stroll in NYC (Splashnews).

Christopher was born into fame, and although his older siblings, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger have somewhat embraced life in the spotlight with their own public careers, Christopher and his sister, Christina Schwarzenegger. Christopher isn’t on social media, and even when he was, his bio warned fans to not follow him if they didn’t know him personally.

Christopher graduated from the University of Michigan in May 2020 — a major life step that motivated him to get in shape and lead a healthier lifestyle.

