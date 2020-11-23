ciara-and-vanessa-bryant-share-videos-from-epic-girls-night

Published 15 hours ago

Ciara shared a selfie on social media of her sleepover with Vanessa Bryant and her two youngest daughters, Capri Kobe and Bianka Bella.

“Slumber Party @Vanessabryant #Girls,” read the caption of the photo that shows the girls wearing fuzzy pajamas.

They captured another moment in a TikTok video, which shows Ciara and Vanessa dancing to Run DMC’s song, “It’s Tricky.”

The caption says, “This or That? Late night shenanigans @vanessabryant.”



Ciara has been supportive of her good friend Vanessa after the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in January.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay,” Ciara captioned an IG post in August.

(Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images & Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

