ciara-rocks-high-slit-lace-dress-with-sexy-stockings-while-out-with-russell-wilson

March 2, 2022 12:37AM EST

Ciara, 36, and Russell Wilson, 33, looked glam and sexy all at once as they headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, March 1. As the two strutted the streets down of LA, Ciara rocked a sultry black dress with a lace neckline and a high slit that put her full left leg on display. Along with her exposed him, she rocked a sheer thigh-high stocking.

Ciara and Russell Wilson head to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ (APEX / MEGA)

Russell looked equally dapper as he rocked a pinstripe suit jacket and matching pants. He also rocked a cross necklace and rolled his suit jacket sleeves above his elbow as the “Goodies” singer wrapped her arm around his. The adorable couple was all smiles as they waved at the cameras. The two always pull off amazing looks when they’re out together. Ciara had rocked another little black dress with a sexy slit and knee-high boots for a Super Bowl party while Russell rocked a satin shirt and black pants.

Even the two are always looking high-end, the professional football player revealed that it was actually a dingy wallet that brought him and the “One, Two Step” singer together. “I had this wallet and it was broke down, it was kinda tore up,” he stated on Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show. “We had been talking for two and half hours and she saw the wallet sitting on the table and she said, ‘What the hell is that? You losing with that’!”

Ciara and Russell Wilson wave at the camera. (APEX / MEGA)

