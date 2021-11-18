Ciara’s Son Win, 1, Adorably Crashes Her COVID-19 Talk At The White House — Watch

Watch

November 17, 2021 11:01PM EST

Ciara was delivering a press conference about COVID-19 vaccines for kids in the White House briefing room when her cute one-year-old son Win crawled behind her on the carpet.

Ciara, 36, gave White House officials a glimpse at her busy life as a mom on Nov. 17 when she gave a speech about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, ages 5-11, and her adorable son Win, 1, unexpectedly showed up behind her! The singer looked gorgeous in a white suit that included a long blazer as she talked about the importance of the vaccine in the White House briefing room and the little tot began crawling on the carpet behind the podium. He appeared to be enthralled with the star print on the dark blue carpet and made many reporters and photographers laugh.

Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1) pic.twitter.com/8AypmQF888

— Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 17, 2021

CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes shared a video of the sweet and funny moment to Twitter. Superstar “@Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1),” she wrote in the caption.

Ciara when Win crashed her White House speech. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

Seven-year-old Future, who seemed to be sitting in the crowd while watching his mom, helped her reveal that he was vaccinated “two days ago” and “excited” about it. “My son Future actually got vaccinated,

