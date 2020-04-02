Cliché Magazines Interview with Terrence Little Gardenhigh

We are so excited for Coffee & Kareem to hit Netflix next month! Please tell us about the film in your own words.

The film is about a kid that wants to be a rapper and he does not want his mother dating a white cop who is broke. He really just wants him out of the picture, so it won’t mess up his street credit. Kareem gets a few drug dealers to try harm, possibly even kill him, but everything goes so wrong. Horribly wrong.

Can you tell me about your character Kareem? How would you describe him?

Kareem loves street life. The lingo, camaraderie, and tricks, he loves it all! Kareem is very wise for his age with a very dirty mouth. He is also a mama’s boy, very protective and not afraid to do what he has to do to survive. Kareem at the core has a good heart but puts out a tough attitude.

In what ways do you relate to Kareem? How do you differ?

I relate to being a mammas boy. I don’t care I will be one when I’m 50! I would protect her with my life. How we differ is I don’t swear like he does but I had a lot of fun doing it.

What was your experience working with Taraji P. Henson & Ed Helms? What did you learn from them?

Wow I couldn’t believe I was playing the son to Cookie Lion! I love Empire and I called her my TV mommy before I even thought about acting. I manifested her into my life lol. Ed is just so naturally funny, and I watched all THE HANGOVER movies and I love “The Office.” I learned things from Mama T (my name for her) that put me on another level in acting she taught me “Less is more.” I will never forget that. Something so simple, yet effective. Ed taught me to go with my instincts that most of the time they will be on point. We did that a lot and it was crazy how it felt like we were working together for years.

What is your favorite memory from set?

The strippers!! I was like, this is my dream job. I get to curse and visit the strip club and they paid me to do it. What a life!!

What was the hardest part about filming?

Standing on my feet for so long. I was so excited that I never thought about sitting down when I had the chance because I was having so much fun. I learned quickly that you need breaks to rest your feet and catch a breather!

How do you balance school and acting?

Wow! That was no joke! I had to go from reciting, reading lines that changed overnight and run and go take a test in the same hour. It was hard but worth it. Sacrifice is the name of the game when you are school age and acting.

Are there any upcoming projects you could give us insight into?

Yes, I have a series, “Danger Force” that will air Saturday nights on Nickelodeon at 8:00pm. “Danger Force” is a spin-off of Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” series. The series is about four superhero kids with powers they don’t know how to use so well. I play Miles on the show and my power is teleportation. I love it. My dreams are coming true. I’m so grateful. “Coffee and Kareem” definitely prepared me for this.

Images provided by CALEB SHANE