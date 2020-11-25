‘clifford-the-big-red-dog’-fans-defend-1st-look-at-live-action-movie-after-haters-think-pup-looks-‘weird’

Tweets

November 25, 2020 1:11PM EST

The first teaser for the live action ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ is here, and… he’s not exactly big, nor bright red. But lovers of the book are leaping to the puppy’s defense!

The live action Clifford movie is already causing BIG controversy. Twitter was in for a surprise on November 25 when the first teaser for Clifford The Big Red Dog dropped, and the new version of the beloved pup… left a little to be desired. Some Twitter users had a problem with how the childhood icon looks — essentially, a Golden Retriever puppy who got into some red Manic Panic. Others were quick to defend him.

It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL

— Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020

The Clifford teaser is only 19 seconds long, but clearly made an impact. There was true outrage over the pup’s color and size. Yes, he’s a big dog, but he’s not exactly the furry giant who towered over houses during his adventures with Emily Elizabeth in the children’s books. “I refuse to recognize a reddish Clifford the Big Red Dog, make him BRIGHT red or get out of my face,” one Twitter user wrote. “It feels so unsettling in a way I can’t describe… like get that dog to the vet, he looks unwell,” another replied.

