cma-awards-2021-red-carpet-fashion:-see-every-look-as-the-stars-arrive

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown were just some of the many country music artists who attendance the 2021 CMA Awards from Nashville

Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

Dust off that cowboy hat and pick up those cowboy boots. There’s a party happening in Nashville.

In case you didn’t already guess, the 2021 CMA Awards were held on Nov. 10 and the biggest names in country music came together for a night of fashion, awards and more.

Broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena, the telecast featured 20 unforgettable performances from artists like Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert.

As for nominees, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the way with five nominations each including Entertainer of the Year. Not to be outdone, Gabby Barrett earned an impressive four nods such as New Artist of the Year.

And it’s impossible not to mention Luke Bryan, who served as the evening’s host. Anything can happen when the American Idol judge is with his closest buddies. “This is a pinch me moment!” Luke previously shared on Instagram. “Don’t miss country music’s biggest night.”

Even if you missed the show, it’s not too late to talk about the red carpet fashion. From the denim jeans and designer gowns to flannel button-downs and sparkling dresses, there’s something for everyone’s taste if you keep on scrolling.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Carrie Underwood

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Faith Fennidy

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Madeline Edwards

Jamie Schramm/CMA

Ingrid Andress

In Dsquared2

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Saycon Sengbloh

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lauren Daigle

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Karen Fairchild

In Saint Laurent with Tom Ford shoes

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Amy Grant

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hayley Orrantia

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Darius Rucker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

In Dolce & Gabbana

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

In Dolce & Gabbana

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Combs

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Dan + Shay

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Kane Brown

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Katy Perry

In Vivienne Westwood

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Nicole Kidman

In Saint Laurent

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Zachary Levi

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Miranda Lambert

In Versace with a Tyler Ellis clutch

ABC

Maddie & Tae

In David Koma FW20 & Carolina Herrera

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Jason Aldean

ABC

Scotty McCreery

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Brittney Spencer

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Maren Morris

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Dulé Hill

In ETRO with Manolo Blahnik boots

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tenille Townes

The 2021 CMA Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

» Read Full Article