cma-awards-2021-red-carpet-fashion:-see-every-look-as-the-stars-arrive

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown were just some of the many country music artists who attendance the 2021 CMA Awards from Nashville
Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards
Dust off that cowboy hat and pick up those cowboy boots. There’s a party happening in Nashville.
In case you didn’t already guess, the 2021 CMA Awards were held on Nov. 10 and the biggest names in country music came together for a night of fashion, awards and more.
Broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena, the telecast featured 20 unforgettable performances from artists like Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert.
As for nominees, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the way with five nominations each including Entertainer of the Year. Not to be outdone, Gabby Barrett earned an impressive four nods such as New Artist of the Year.
And it’s impossible not to mention Luke Bryan, who served as the evening’s host. Anything can happen when the American Idol judge is with his closest buddies. “This is a pinch me moment!” Luke previously shared on Instagram. “Don’t miss country music’s biggest night.”
Even if you missed the show, it’s not too late to talk about the red carpet fashion. From the denim jeans and designer gowns to flannel button-downs and sparkling dresses, there’s something for everyone’s taste if you keep on scrolling.
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Carrie Underwood
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Faith Fennidy
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Madeline Edwards
Jamie Schramm/CMA
Ingrid Andress
In Dsquared2
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Saycon Sengbloh
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Brothers Osborne
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Karen Fairchild
In Saint Laurent with Tom Ford shoes
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Amy Grant
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Hayley Orrantia
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Darius Rucker
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
In Dolce & Gabbana
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett
In Dolce & Gabbana
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Luke Combs
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Dan + Shay
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Kane Brown
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry
In Vivienne Westwood
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Nicole Kidman
In Saint Laurent
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Zachary Levi
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Susan Sarandon
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Miranda Lambert
In Versace with a Tyler Ellis clutch
ABC
Maddie & Tae
In David Koma FW20 & Carolina Herrera
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Jason Aldean
ABC
Scotty McCreery
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Brittney Spencer
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Maren Morris
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
Dulé Hill
In ETRO with Manolo Blahnik boots
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Ashley McBryde
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Tenille Townes
