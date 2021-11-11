cma-awards-2021-winners:-the-complete-list

CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

Chris Stapleton cleaned up at the 2021 CMA Awards, but he wasn’t the only big winner.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to celebrate a year filled with memorable hits from beloved performers. Superstar Luke Bryan, known to TV audiences as a judge on American Idol, hosted the event for the first time.

Heading into the night, Chris and Eric Church led the way as the most-nominated artists with five noms apiece, with both in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett picked up four nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Chris prevailed for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Tonight marked his fifth win in the vocalist category and third win in the album category.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, everybody that listens to music—country music fans,” he said while accepting Album of the Year for Starting Over. “It’s always an honor to receive the album award. We work really hard to make albums—we believe in albums, and we like what that is.”

One of the night’s most memorable moments was Carly Pearce‘s emotional reaction to winning Female Vocalist of the Year. During her acceptance speech, she fought back tears while saying that country music “saved” her and added, “I’ve had just a crazy year,

» Read Full Article