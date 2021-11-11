cma-awards-winners-2021:-kelsea-ballerini,-luke-combs-&-more

Breaking News

November 10, 2021 11:01PM EST

The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!

Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Album Of the Year

Carly Pearce — 29

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album

Eric Church — Heart

Brothers Osborne — Skeletons

Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Single of the Year (goes to artist,

