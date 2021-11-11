cma-awards-winners-2021:-kelsea-ballerini,-luke-combs-&-more

Breaking News
November 10, 2021 11:01PM EST
The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.
The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!
Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Kelsea Ballerini with her CMA Awards. (Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock)
Album Of the Year
Carly Pearce — 29
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Eric Church — Heart
Brothers Osborne — Skeletons
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Single of the Year (goes to artist,