CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin Shaded On ‘SNL’ For Showing His ‘Weiner’ On Zoom — Watch

Watch

October 25, 2020 2:03AM EDT

‘SNL’s took not one but two jabs at now-suspended legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin! The episode, hosted by Adele, was full of zingers.

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was full zingers and surprises, but perhaps the most unexpected were aimed at CNN‘s legal analyst and New Yorker contributor Jeffrey Toobin, 60, who was suspended after inappropriately exposing himself on a Zoom call. Host Adele, 32, and a group of friends decided to go visit a fortune teller — brilliantly played by Kate McKinnon — and get a look at their futures. “Who here is Tiffany Toobin? I’m seeing your father. And he’s on a Zoom. And his weiner is out on Zoom,” Kate’s fortune teller said.

“Why is his weiner out on Zoom?” SNL‘s “Tiffany” asked, as Kate explained, “I don’t know. But your father is definitely on it. And his weiner is definitely out. And it’s not a great weiner.” She added, “girls! do me a favor — if any of you see J.K. Rowling — tell her stick to the books!”

“New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after getting caught masturbating on a Zoom call. And he’s from the New Yorker, so you know that jerk was dry as hell.” Joke of the night. #SNL pic.twitter.com/dggQJq5Neg

— Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) October 25, 2020

The shade didn’t towards Jeffrey there, as “Weekend Update” host Michael Che, 37, also got in the action. “New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after getting caught masturbating on a Zoom call.

» Read Full Article