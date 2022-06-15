coach-outlet's-biggest-sale-extended-for-one-day:-score-surprising-under-$100-deals-on-summer-bags-&-more

Coach Outlet

Attention, Coach fans! If you missed out yesterday, stop what you’re doing and get your wallets ready because the time to shop is now. The biggest sale of summer is happening at Coach Outlet and you definitely don’t want to miss out. From now until midnight, Coach Outlet is holding their biggest sale of the year where everything on site is an extra 20% off with no exceptions. They extended the sale for just today, so be sure to shop before you lose out on that extra 20% off!

With that extra 20% off sitewide, newly dropped styles like the ultra chic Mollie Tote 25 In Signature Jacquard with Stripes (as seen above) are less than $150. You can also get the adventure-ready Dempsey File Bag for $119. Considering that both bags are between $350 and $400, you’re getting an incredible deal.

But if you really want to score the best savings, you’ll find that in the Coach Outlet clearance section. Everything on clearance is already 70% off, so just imagine what kind of amazing prices you can get with that additional 20%.

Our favorite deals? The best-selling City Tote in the gorgeous new blocked Signature canvas. It’s originally $350, but you can get it today for just $98.

