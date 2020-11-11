cody-simpson’s-new-model-girlfriend-wraps-her-arms-around-him-on-romantic-motorcycle-ride

See Pics

November 11, 2020 1:57AM EST

Cody Simpson took his new flame, model Marloes Stevens, for a ride on his Hondo Moto bike after grabbing lunch in Venice Beach on Nov. 10!

Cody Simpson, 23, took a joy ride around town with his new flame on the back of his motorcycle: Marloes Stevens! As they hit the road on Cody’s vintage Hondo Moto bike in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, Marloes held on tight around the Australian singer’s waist. The lovebirds coordinated in head-to-toe black ensembles, and both even wore the same exact Vans Old Skool sneakers.

Marloes Steves wraps her arms around Cody Simpson on the Australian singer’s motorcycle on Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo Credit: BACKGRID)

Marloes was also rocking a bright red bandana around her neck, and was also seen wearing a bandana in outfit photos that she posted to Instagram that very same day, which you can see below. Marloes appeared to be in a giddy mood, because she captioned the Instagram slideshow, “She’s got a lot to smile about.”

Marloes Stevens flashes a smile as Cody Simpson gets on his motorcycle. (Photo Credit: BACKGRID)

Before the motorcycle ride, Cody and Marloes grabbed lunch at the vegetarian restaurant The Butcher’s Daughter in Venice Beach. And it’s not the first time the pair has dined together! Cody and Marloes first sparked romance speculation thanks to their affectionate lunch at Habana Cafe in Malibu on Nov. 4, and a source confirmed that the mystery woman eating with Cody was indeed Marloes. During the outing with other friends, Marloes gave Cody a sweet kiss on the cheek. She was also pictured holding hands with the poet on that very same day.

