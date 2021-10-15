Coldplay & Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Let Somebody Go’ Is The Ultimate Breakup Ballad — Listen

Listen

October 15, 2021 12:16AM EDT

Coldplay is back with a new album, and helping bring the ‘Music of Spheres’ is none other than Selena Gomez, who is featured in ‘Let Somebody Go.’

Coldplay’s new album, Music of Spheres, arrived on Oct. 15. It’s a seemingly cosmic-themed project that boasts one particular superstar: Selena Gomez. Selena joined the band – Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey – on the track, “Let Somebody Go,” and it’s ironically one that Selenators will be holding onto for the rest of the year.

In the heartbreak ballad, Selena and Chris sing about the pain of having to let somebody go. “All the storms we weathered/ everything that we went through / Now without you, what on earth am I to do?” Selena sings, before the duo dive into the chorus: “When you love somebody / then it hurts like so / to let somebody go / it hurts like so to let somebody go.”

Selena and Coldplay first teased the song on Oct. 4, with each posting a short social media video of a technicolor planet spinning in the depth of space. The clip also gave fans a snippet of the song, and it sounded like a moody, emotional ballad.” When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain / They said love is only equal to the pain,” sang Selena on the track. Considering the song’s title – rarely is anything called “Let Somebody Go” about being happy — this preview confirmed suspicions that fans should have a box of tissues nearby before listening.

Selena Gomez at the 47th Annual American Music Awards (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

This collab with Coldplay comes on the heels of Selena’s “999,” her song with Camilo.

