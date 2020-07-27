colin-farrell-shows-off-bulked-up-arms-as-production-of-‘the-batman’-remains-on-hiatus

See Pics

July 27, 2020 11:30AM EDT

Colin Farrell was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an all-black ensemble and sporting a face mask as production on his upcoming project, ‘The Batman,’ remains on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he is still on break from his latest high-profile project, Colin Farrell is clearly staying in shape! The actor, 44, was spotted hitting up a local coffee shop in Los Angeles on July 26, wearing an all-black outfit that included a face mask, a similar look to one he sported running the same errand on July 17. Colin showed off his toned arms while he walked through the sunny LA neighborhood holding his to-go cup of joe!

Colin Farrell seen out in Los Angeles grabbing coffee on July 17 [Lies Angeles / MEGA].

As his face mask would suggest, Colin is still cautiously practicing social distancing and face mask-wearing safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Los Angeles alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a major uptick in the number of positive cases, with LA seeing over 170,000 cases that account for over 30% of the state’s total. Because of the growing concern, production on Colin’s latest project, The Batman, has been indefinitely postponed.

In the film, Colin joins co-stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and more for director Matt Reeves‘ vision of the comic book hero. Colin will play Oswald Cobblepot, also known as Batman’s adversary The Penguin. The role was previously made famous by actors like Burgess Meredith in the ’60s Batman TV series,

» Read Full Article