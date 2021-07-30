colorado-officer-arrested-on-assault-charges-resigns

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 29, 2021 / 09:18 PM

Written by Quinci LeGardye

According to Newsweek, Police Officer John Haubert has resigned from his position with the Aurora Police Department as of Thursday.

Haubert had been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and felony menacing charges for allegedly beating Kyle Vinson, a biracial man who identifies as Black. Another officer is accused of not intervening to try to stop him, the Associated Press reports.

Haubert and other officers found Vinson while responding to a trespassing report Friday (July 23). In the body camera footage, Haubert allegedly held his pistol to Vinson’s head, struck him with it, choked him, and threatened to shoot him.

At one point, while Haubert reportedly held him down, Vinson cried, “You’re killing me,” as he gasped for air.

“If you move, I will shoot you,” Haubert responded.

On Tuesday (July 27), Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson put the officers who stopped Vinson on leave and denounced Vinson’s treatment as a “very despicable act.” She also called Vinson’s case an “anomaly” and asked the public not to paint the department “with a broad brush.”

The video has reignited anger over policing in the community, with activists saying that the footage is the latest example of the mistreatment of people of color. The activists referenced multiple allegations of misconduct against the Aurora police department, including the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

RELATED: Elijah McClain Report: Independent Investigation Finds Wrongdoing On Part Of Aurora Police

The Aurora Police Department also came under fire after an incident where a group of Black women, including four girls between the ages of 6 and 17,

» Read Full Article