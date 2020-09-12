Conor McGregor Arrested In Corsica For ‘Attempted Sexual Assault’ — But He Denies Allegations

Breaking News

September 12, 2020 12:28PM EDT

Boxing champ Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested in France over an attempted sexual assault, however he denied the accusations.

Conor McGregor, 32, has run into trouble with French officials while in Corsica. The boxing champ was reportedly arrested for attempted sexual assault on September 10, per a report in TMZ. The UFC star has been sailing on his yacht in the Mediterranean with fiancé Dee Devlin, however the alleged incident is believed to have taken place in a bar. “Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” French prosecutors said.

Conor McGregor has run into trouble with French officials yet again, this time while in Corsica. The boxing champ has reportedly been arrested over an attempted sexual assault. Image: MEGA

A rep for the Irish athlete said he denies the allegations. “Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” the spokesperson told TMZ. “He has been interviewed and released.” Of course, this isn’t his first run-in with the law. Conor was arrested for throwing a steel dolly through a UFC bus window in 2018. He was ordered to perform five days of community service and attend anger management classes. Conor was also arrested for felony robbery in 2019 in which he stole, and subsequently smashed a man’s phone at a Miami hotel. Later that year, he punched an elderly man in the face at a Dublin pub, and was charged with assault. He pleaded guilty to the accusations and was slapped with a hefty fine.

» Read Full Article