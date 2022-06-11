cooper-noriega's-family-breaks-silence-on-tiktoker's-death

Read the touching messages from Cooper Noriega’s family following the TikTok star’s shocking death at age 19.

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

TikToker Cooper Noriega’s family is speaking out for the first time following his shocking death at age 19.

Paramedics discovered the influencer unresponsive in a parking lot in Los Angeles on June 9, TMZ reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of his death remains under investigation, according to local coroner’s records, obtained by E! News. Cooper, who was mourned online by a slew of fans and fellow influencers, is survived by his parents, Treva and Harold Noriega, and sister Parker Noriega, 24.

“Hi everyone,” she wrote on Instagram on June 11, alongside a photo of her brother smiling. “On behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister.”

Their dad, who recently turned 66, also shared his own tribute to Cooper. “I want to thank each of you for all of your special birthday wishes. They mean so much to me,” Harold wrote on Facebook on June 10. “I also want to share with you that today has been an incredibly difficult time for my family and me. We lost our beautiful 19 year old Cooper last evening. He was loved by so many and truly the love of Treva’s,

» Read Full Article