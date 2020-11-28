Celebrities

Cops Attack and Slug Man Filming Police Stopping Driver

by Saturday, November 28, 2020
cops-attack-and-slug-man-filming-police-stopping-driver

Police Chief Richard Sanders tells TMZ, his Dept. is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident, and the officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave pending the results. The Chief would not comment…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

North West, 7, Proves She’s Already A Makeup Expert Doing LaLa Anthony’s Glam — Watch