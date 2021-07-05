cori-bush-faces-backlash-over-july-4th-comment

Published 6 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

By Sunday evening, it received more than 31,000 likes.



Hours later, she fleshed out her thoughts in a follow-up post, sharing her view of “what freedom looks like” for Black people.

Her list includes ending “the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment,” the war on drugs, police violence, and the apartheid systems of health care, housing and education in America.

“WE are the experts on our own liberation,” Bush continued. “And we won’t stop until it’s won.”

Some people criticised her because she’s an elected official.

Awful take, particularly from an elected official.

The freedom this country provides is intended for everyone.

That we have fallen far short of this ideal does not invalidate it;

