cory-singer’s-‘break-of-dawn’-aims-to-give-hope-to-all-who-live-with-disabilities:-‘we-are-all-loved’

Exclusive Premiere

March 29, 2022 10:00AM EDT

Ahead of Autism Awareness Month, singer and advocate Cory Singer shares a song about finding someone ‘who loves me for who I am’ and how everyone, including neurodivergent people, deserves happiness.

It’s fitting that Cory Singer‘s new song feels like a burst of sunshine after a long, cloudy day. In “Break of Dawn,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, Cory sings about that exceptional warmth of new love. However, it’s not just any love that Cory feels – he thinks he’s found “my person,” his “very special someone.” Against a soft melody and a vibe that just glows, Cory’s voice beams with joy. “Break of Dawn” is pure happiness, and with the way that Cory sings on this track, it’s hard not to walk away feeling a little better about things knowing that such love exists in this world.

“Break of Dawn” arrives ahead of 2022’s World Autism Month, and Cory explains how this song is a sequel, of sorts, to a track he released this past April. “Last year during World Autism Month, I dropped my single ‘Someone,’ which spoke to my challenges in meeting a woman who would love me for who I am,” Cory shares with HollywoodLife. “‘Break of Dawn’ is the answer to that song because this year, I finally met someone who loves me for who I am. My inspiration for this song is to give others who live with disabilities hope that all things are possible and we are all loved.”

With a platform of more than 400k followers on TikTok, Cory has become an advocate for the neurodivergent community while sharing his own experiences with Autism.

