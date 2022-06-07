Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Cosabella Semi-Annual Sale: Get Bras, Panties, Lingerie & More Up to 60% Off With Prices Starting at $8

June 7, 2022
cosabella-semi-annual-sale:-get-bras,-panties,-lingerie-&-more-up-to-60%-off-with-prices-starting-at-$8
Written by
0

Ecomm, Cosabella Semi-Annual SaleCosabella

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Last June, we tried the fan-fave Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie bralette to see just how well it worked on three different body types. Despite some skepticism, we were happy to report that the “OG of bralettes” really is just as soft, comfortable, supportive and beautiful as numerous Cosabella shoppers say it is. If haven’t had a chance to try one for yourself, there’s no better time to shop.

Cosabella is currently holding their Semi-Annual Sale and you can score deals on lingerie, panties, sleepwear and more for up to 60% off. Several colors of their Never Say Never Sweetie bralette are included in the sale, and we even found one as low as $26! The beloved and highly-rated Never Say Never Curvy Sweetie bralette, which are originally $75, are on sale for as low as $30. 

While we recommend snapping up a bralette or two, those aren’t the only great deals you can score right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on panties, bras, lingerie and more from Cosabella’s Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below. 

The Best Deals From Cosabella’s Semi-Annual Sale

Soire Confidence 2-Tone Classic Thong

One Cosabella shopper said these cute two-tone thongs are so light and airy, it feels like you’re wearing nothing.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

see-all-the-celebs-arriving-for-paris-hilton's-star-studded-wedding-in-bel-air

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding in Bel-Air

November 11, 2021
doja-cat-named-2021-mtv-vmas-host

Doja Cat Named 2021 MTV VMAs Host

August 26, 2021
sand-&-sky-skincare-bestsellers-sale-last-day-to-shop:-save-up-to-50%-on-these-11-game-changing-products

Sand & Sky Skincare Bestsellers Sale Last Day to Shop: Save Up to 50% On These 11 Game-Changing Products

March 8, 2022