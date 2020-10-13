cynthia-bailey’s-makeup-artist-reveals-how-you-can-recreate-the-‘rhoa’-star’s-gorgeous-bridal-look

Cynthia Bailey walked down the aisle with the prettiest hints of pink! The makeup artist responsible for creating the dreamy look, Alexandra Butler, broke down the exact products she used on the ‘RHOA’ star’s wedding day.

With rose gold eyes and the perfect contour, Cynthia Bailey was a beautiful bride at her nuptials with Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill, 50, on Oct. 10. Makeup artist Alexandra Butler was the mastermind behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s gorgeous bridal look, and she revealed to HollywoodLife how you too can recreate it in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Best of all, Alexandra revealed that Cynthia’s wedding day look only took “about an hour and a half” or so!

A close-up look at Cynthia Bailey’s makeup look on her wedding day. (Photo Credit: Alexandra Butler/@themuaalex)

“Because her skin is really, really nice, we wanted to make sure that the staying power of the makeup would last throughout the entire night,” Alexandra began, and revealed that she used BECCA Cosmetic’s Poreless Priming Perfector, which she said is good for ensuring that the makeup “stays on really, really well.” Step two was the brows.

“With Cynthia, she typically has her hair in some sort of blondish brown so to do her brows, I used two different brow colors. That way I can make sure to do that gradient, soft front of the brow into a normal brow. I used the Benefit [Precisely My Brow] brow pencil in 4 as well as the Anastasia brow pencil [Wiz in Caramel] on her,” Alexandra revealed.

