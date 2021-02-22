Daft Punk — the popular house music duo known for wearing helmets on stage and acting like robots — have officially called it quits, and did so in a fittingly dramatic fashion. The French pair, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter,… » Read Full Articles
Daft Punk Officially Retire in 'Epilogue' Music Vid
by Cliché Monday, February 22, 2021
Cliché
