daisy-lowe-admits-she-had-a-‘rocky-start’-with-gavin-rossdale-finding-out-he-was-her-dad

Interview

March 22, 2022 9:29AM EDT

The English model opened up about her relationship with her dad, including the ups-and-downs of learning she was his daughter as a teenager, during a new podcast interview.

Daisy Lowe, 33, got quite a shock when she was 15-years-old, when she found out that Gavin Rossdale, 56, who she thought was her godfather at the time was indeed her biological father. Daisy spoke about adapting to the new dynamic in a new interview with That Gaby Roslin Podcast on Monday March 21. She said that there was a “rocky start” to the relationship, partially due to it being an intense time and trying to navigate the difficult discovery as a teenager.

Daisy’s mom Pearl Lowe, 51, had her back in 1989, but her relationship with Gavin wasn’t revealed until 2004, when the rocker took a paternity test and found out that Daisy was his daughter, and she said that it was a particularly “intense” time, as the paternity test drama was being discovered in the public eye. “There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father,” she said, per DailyMail.

Gavin and Daisy go for a stroll in the park in 2013. (Splashnews)

Despite having a difficult time when they first found out that they were father and daughter, Daisy admitted that realizing that Gavin was her biological dad was like a light turning on, after realizing she was nothing like the man she thought was her dad. “The funny thing was, the moment that I found out that he could be my dad, I was like, ‘Oh this makes perfect sense.’ We think in the same way and we have so many quite frightening similarities,” she said.

» Read Full Article