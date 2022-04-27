Menu
Daniel Durant Reveals Why ‘CODA’ Co-Star Troy Kotsur ‘Deserved’ His Oscar Win

April 27, 2022
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock

Daniel Durant says he “lost it” when his CODA co-star Troy Kotsur won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor during the 2022 Oscars. The Netflix You actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and gushed over his fellow deaf actor amid Troy’s accolade for his role as Frank Rossi alongside Daniel, 32, who played his son in the film, Leo Rossi.

“I mean, I lost it. Finally, it was just like finally after 35 years,” Daniel said while showing his support at  The Hollywood Reporter‘s inaugural “Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood’s Inclusion Agenda” luncheon on Wednesday, April 20 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel.

Daniel Durant Troy KotsurTroy Kotsur and Daniel Durant starred in ‘CODA’ (Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock)

Troy and Marlee Matlin made movie history after starring in the epic film alongside Emilia Jones as their daughter who can hear, and Daniel as her deaf brother. “I have a huge amount of respect for Marlee,” Daniel said. “She’s been carrying this torch for such a long time. She’s such a strong woman. Standing up for deaf actors in Hollywood by herself. And now finally, she has a team with Troy. And Troy deserves it because again, he’s such an amazing and skilled, technical actor so I’m so happy he’s getting recognized. I’m happy about that.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of CODA’s amazing and historical success, Daniel shared his feelings on deaf representation in Hollywood. “It’s really nice for Hollywood to open doors in general and open doors for deaf actors,” he explained.

