dascha-polanco-meditates,-laughs-and-has-an-orgasm-every-day

Nathan Johnson; E! Illustration

Wellness is the new black.

Are you in a bit of a rut? Prepare to be majorly inspired and surprised by Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco’s self-care routine.

The 37-year-old actress, who will next be seen in the movie adaptation of In the Heights, opened up about her daily rituals exclusively to E! News as part of our Wellness Wednesday, including the three things she does every day—having an orgasm included—and her favorite ways to break sweat—sex included. Oh, and did we mention whipped cream is also involved, yet unrelated? Let us repeat: prepare to be inspired and surprised.

Read on to find out how the mother of two starts and ends her days and learn all about her go-to beauty routine…

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

“I accept myself unconditionally right now.” I have been very critical and tend to punish myself. I have more but this one is timeless.

The First Thing You Do in the Morning:

Drink water and take my cholorophyl, wobenzym and theranine. Then check the celly.

Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:

Meditate, laugh and an orgasm. Not always in that order. I haven’t done enough of any of it, so I’m taking the time for it all right now.

Dascha Polanco – 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:

I like to follow content creators that make me laugh, teach me but also give me the pleasure to appreciate their talent. In addition, I love food, baby pages, grandparents…they are ruthless and free.

Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:

My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex,

» Read Full Article