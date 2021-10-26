dave-chappelle-addresses-backlash-to-“transphobic”-netflix-special-in-new-video

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out After Netflix Special Backlash

Dave Chappelle is ready to meet with transgender Netflix employees and other members of the transgender community, but warned that he won’t be “bending to anybody’s demands.”

The 48-year-old comedian posted a stand-up video on Monday, Oct. 25, in which he expressed willingness to meet with transgender individuals following backlash to his recent Netflix special.

At the show, he told the audience, “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused,” Chappelle stated. “That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it. Although, I am confused about what we would be speaking about.”

He continued, “I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

As the crowd cheered him on, Chappelle claimed, “I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it that it’s me versus that community, that is not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s–t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

He said his friends who are part of the LGBTQ community have “been loving and supporting” of him despite the backlash to his The Closer standup special. During his Oct. 5 Netflix show, he said “gender is a fact” and said he was “team TERF,” referring to trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

