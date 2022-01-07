david-arquette’s-wife:-everything-to-know-about-christina-mclarty,-plus-his-marriage-to-courteney-cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox.

David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Moreover, David’s love life has often been in the spotlight, ever since he and on-screen love Gale Weathers, aka Courtney Cox, hit it off on set of the 1996 movie and subsequently tied the knot. Although they divorced 10 years later, David went on to fall in love and get married again to journalist and producer Christina McLarty. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s loves and how their relationships have fared under the spotlight.

Christina McLarty Arquette Christina McLarty Arquette and David Arquette at The Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner, 2020, ( imageSPACE/Shutterstock).

Christina McLarty Arquette was born April 25, 1981 in Hope, Arkansas. She has also had an interesting career like her husband, first working as an Emmy Award-winning journalist getting her start in her home state of Arkansas. She then moved to Los Angeles, California and began expanding her career in the entertainment realm, working for CBS and then as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to her time as a journalist, Christina dabbled in acting, appearing on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless and she now works as a producer in the industry,

