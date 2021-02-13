define,-fill-&-thicken-your-brows-with-these-long-lasting-eyebrow-gels

Shop

Build & sculpt the bold, fluffy brows of your dreams with these fabulous eyebrow gels!

Bold, thick, fluffy brows are the look of the moment and if you weren’t naturally blessed, do not fret and continue reading as we have rounded up some amazing eyebrow gels that promise to do just that. We have included options that will not only give you the long-lasting brow hold required (up to 48 hours) but also contains tiny fibers that will create the fullness needed for that effortless look. We have also included a clear gel option that works on both brows and lashes, to keep them looking groomed while providing some hydration.

1. Benefit Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel

Get the fluffiest brows of your dreams with this best-selling volumizing brow gel. This gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to the skin and hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. It also has a tiny, tapered brush that provides an easy, mess-proof application and boosts brow volume instantly while providing natural-looking results. $21, amazon.com



2. Essence Lash & Brow Gel Mascara

This convenient three-pack will help you control, tame, and set any unruly brow hairs. This clear gel applies easily like mascara to keep your brows perfectly set all day while also keeping them moisturized with its enhanced formula. Additionally, this gel can be used as a clear mascara to enhance the natural eyelash curl for a more natural look. Apply this on bare brows or lashes for an everyday groomed look or over your favorite brow product to lock in your brows.

