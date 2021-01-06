demi-lovato-throws-shade-at-influencers-partying-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Demi Lovato did not mince words about influencers partying and traveling while the coronavirus pandemic continues. Keep scrolling for the singer’s not-so-subtle message.

Demi Lovato has one simple, strongly worded question for people partying amid the pandemic.

On her Instagram Story, the star threw a heaping hot bucket of shade at influencers who are vacationing while the coronavirus pandemic wages on. While the post has since expired, a fan account captured the not-so-subtle meme Lovato reportedly re-shared on her story. The picture in question, originally shared by meme account @assistantsvsagents, was of two students, one holding a tuba in front of the other student’s face. The person holding the tuba was labeled “influencers” while the other was labeled “Everyone else being good people.” The tuba was captioned “Instagram stories partying in Tulum and Miami.”

“Just curious,” the “Still Have Me” singer wrote below the image, “what the f–k are y’all doing ?”

While Lovato did not call out any specific person, social media influencers have recently faced major flak for taking trips over the holidays while coronavirus continues to spread, resulting in overwhelmed hospitals, rising death tolls and reimposed lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the star took to social media on Christmas Eve to celebrate her stretch marks and pay tribute to her eating disorder recovery.

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post. “‘Surely she throws up here and there,’ ‘she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’… those we’re [sic] just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up.

