Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos

January 15, 2022 12:46AM EST

Rumer Willis hit up a Pilates class in Los Angeles and looked stunning in the process! See photos of her sexy retro look here.

Rumer has it! Rumer Willis was spotted leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday, looking more stylish and sexier than ever. The 90210 actress sported a look that had a particular ’80s flair, with a black bra top and black sheer workout tights that featured a high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottom.

The 33-year-old paired the look with a light jean jacket, light blue baseball cap, white Converse high top sneakers, and white tube socks with red and blue stripes. She also carried a bright blue water bottle to stay hydrated for the workout class and kept the California rays at bay with a pair of beige-rimmed, retro-style shades.

Rumer Willis rocks sheer tights on the way to Pilates class in LA (MEGA).

Not only did the actress look adorable from the front, but she looked stellar from the back! Paparazzi caught the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis walking in to the workout class and showing off her stunning behind which was perfectly accented by the sheer tights. We see you, girl!

Rumer Willis (MEGA).

Of course the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looks pretty stellar no matter what she wears — or no matter how she changes up her look, for that matter. The 33-year-old — who’s always been a brunette — changed things up lately with a new hair makeover. Caught leaving another Pilates class in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, Rumer was spotted with bright red locks and front bangs.

