Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

November 29, 2021 11:52PM EST

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress.

Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.

Demi Moore at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on November 29, 2021 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The ageless star kept her hair down for the star-studded award ceremony hosted by Billy Porter. Attendees included Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Gabrielle Union, Adriana Lima, Kate Beckinsale, and Gillian Anderson, among others.

The first in-person ceremony since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony also featured a memorial to prolific designer Virgil Abloh, who died on Nov. 28 after a private battle with cancer at the age of 41. Idris Elba paid tribute to the visionary, who worked as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, at the ceremony.

Demi Moore at a film premiere in 2003 vs. at the Fashion Awards in 2021 (Bei/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Per PEOPLE, the actor recited the poem “When Great Trees Fall” by Maya Angelou and said, “I lost a friend, his wife lost a husband, the fashion industry lost a legend, and the world lost a special human being.” Idris remembered the designer as “one of the few people I could have a conversation [with] about multitasking,” noting,

