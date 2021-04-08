Celebrities

Derek Chauvin Prosecution's Star Witness Says OD Didn't Kill George Floyd

by Thursday, April 8, 2021
derek-chauvin-prosecution's-star-witness-says-od-didn't-kill-george-floyd

The prosecution in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is trying to poke major holes in his defense … with a doctor’s powerful testimony that any healthy person would have died if treated like George Floyd. Dr. Martin Tobin, a physician specializing…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

2021 NAACP Image Awards: See Nicco Annan's Suit!

Next post →

Techniques to Calm Your Feelings of Anxiety and Stress