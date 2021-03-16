derek-chauvin’s-defense-argues-the-trial-should-be-moved

Published 17 hours ago

In the wake of the announcement that the family of George Floyd will receive a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is now looking for another way out of his troubles. Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, is asking the court during a hearing on Monday (March 15) to delay and move the location of his client’s trial.

According to CNN, Nelson feels the court should “strongly consider” his requests, following Friday’s (March 12) approval of the civil settlement, stating the timing is not fair. Nelson is not fond of the press conference held on Friday, as he states, “the mayor of Minneapolis is on stage with city council, and they’re using very, what I would say very well-designed terminology.”

Along with his requests of delaying and moving the trial out of Hennepin County, Nelson is also asking for the re-questioning of the seven jurors who have already been selected for the trial. The selection process began on Tuesday, March 9. As for how the court says the jurors have self-identified as five White people, two Black people, one Hispanic person and one person who is mixed race. A total of 14 jurors are needed for the case, with two alternates.

Prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher recognizes the “unfortunate” timing of the settlement, but does not agree with Nelson’s plan.

“The fact that this came in the exact middle of jury selection — it’s perplexing to me, your honor, whose idea it was to release this information when it was released,” Nelson stated.

