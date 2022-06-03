derek-hough’s-‘really-special’-proposal-plans-revealed:-how-he-surprised-hayley-erbert

View gallery

Derek Hough, 37, and Hayley Erbert, 27, are engaged after seven years of dating! HollywoodLife spoke with the man who designed and brought the proposal to life, Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, EXCLUSIVELY to learn all the behind-the-scenes details of the special moment. “I am very proud of how it turned out, and I adore them and love them very much. This happened in their living room,” he gushed.

The first secret Troy spilled was that while the happy couple announced the news on June 2, Derek got down on one knee on May 23! He then revealed where it happened. “He told me that he wanted candles and there were 250 candles. To be able to do that and surprise her, in their own living room, was really touching,” he noted. The candles and flowers were provided by Los Angeles-based floral shop In Blume. He added that Derek and Hayley were out of their house for eight hours to ensure their living room was decorated and ready for the big surprise. Derek popped the question almost as soon as they walked in, according to Troy. He was there to witness the sweet moment, seen above, which was captured by New York City-based photographer, Anée Atelier.

Troy also revealed it wasn’t an easy feat pulling off the surprise, even though Hayley was far away from her home as the space was being decorated. “It is very hard to pull one over on Hayley. One of his best buddies and I were playing things behind the scenes.

