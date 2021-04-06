“My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name.” You’re looking at the very first woman who filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against NFL star Deshaun Watson — who just revealed her identity at an emotional news conference in Texas. Solis –… » Read Full Articles
Deshaun Watson Accuser #1 Comes Forward, 'I'm a Survivor'
by Cliche Tuesday, April 6, 2021
