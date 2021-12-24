‘dickinson’-series-finale-recap:-this-was-a-poet

In the ‘Dickinson’ series finale, Emily embraces her infamous legacy in a poetic sendoff fitting for the show worthy of the artist.

And now, the end… is here. After three seasons and 30 episodes, Dickinson aired its final episode on Christmas Eve, bringing to a close the wildly imaginative series that re-examined the young life of one of the most celebrated poets in American history. Creator Alena Smith had said from the beginning that she envisioned her show ending after three seasons – but did this beautiful, brilliant, heartbreaking and hilarious series get the final bow it deserved? Let’s break it down:

We find Emily happily in her garden, surrounded by her beloved flowers and the hum of the bumblebees. She is soon joined by Death, surprising her with a visit, all spruced up in a brand new, all-white suit. He’s better than the last time she saw him, signaling both the end of the war, but also a change in perspective. Seems even Death needed to be reminded of the cycle of life.

As Emily raves over how good Death looks in his new clothes, he encourages her to start thinking about her own look. He hints she’s a on a “deadline” to write 1000s more poems and he fears that dressed in a corset, she won’t be able to work fast enough. “You’ve got work to do, Ms. Dickinson,” Death tells her. “You’re going to need a uniform.” Emily likes the sound of that.

She immediately retreats to her room, trying fervently to take off her dress, but struggles with the “demonic” buttons. She calls out to Vinnie, who rushes to her sister’s side to help her undress. There’s an off-handed comment about being unfit for visitors (hint-hint),

