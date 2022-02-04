Menu
Did Kendall Jenner Just Get Bangs? See Her Show Off Her Style in New Photo

February 3, 2022
New hair, don’t care?

Even Kendall Jenner was unsure when she posted a Boomerang video on Thursday, Jan. 3, that featured wisps of her signature brunette locks cascading over her forehead. The clip, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, showed the 26-year-old model wearing a Nike jacket and sunglasses as she sat in a car. Her hair was seen fluttering across her face the vehicle drove down a street.

“bangzzz,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “idk.”

While it’s unclear if Kendall actually made the permanent snip, she has been known to rock a fringe. In addition to sporting faux bangs to several red carpet events over the years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cut her bangs for real in 2019, prompting fans to draw comparisons to Kris Jenner‘s iconic pixie ‘do.

Last September, Kendall even hilariously called out her mother for giving her uneven bangs as a child. Per Allure, the 818 Tequila founder re-shared a photo from her childhood in which her fringe was cut to different lengths.

 She jokingly captioned the throwback snapshot, “Why were my bangs like this mom???”

Regardless of hair, the KarJenners have each other’s back. Recently, when Kendall snapped a picture of herself wearing a SKIMS lingerie setKim Kardashian, who founded the apparel company, quickly re-shared the post on her own Instagram Stories.

Along with the selfie, Kim included a sticker that read, “Damn girl.”

