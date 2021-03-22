did-quavo-really-repossess-the-bentley-he-gave-saweetie?

Published 16 hours ago

Social media was overrun with rumors on Saturday (March 20) that Quavo sent a Repo Man to take back the Bently he gave his ex, Saweetie, before they broke up.

While there has been plenty of pettiness to go around in the 72 hours since the rappers announced their split, this particular low blow turned out to be false.

TMZ reported on Sunday (March 21), citing sources directly connected to the Migos rapper, that there’s no truth to this particular story.

There was plenty of buzz on social media about the Migos rapper sending someone to this ex-girlfriend’s house in the wee hours of Saturday morning to repossess the $350,000 luxury ride following the couple’s recent breakup.

On Friday (March 19) Saweetie took to social media to announce the breakup.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character” she wrote. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Saweetie explained that she “emotionally checked out a long time ago” and has “walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

— 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Quavo responded, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were.

